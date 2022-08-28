AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Trimmed by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 357,200 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 53,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 421,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $6,042,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 469.7% in the 1st quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 1,395,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,428 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 155,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. 30,590,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,526,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

