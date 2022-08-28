AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 469.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150,428 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 4.4% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.