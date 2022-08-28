Augur Price Tops $7.54 on Major Exchanges (REP)

Augur (REP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Augur coin can now be purchased for $7.54 or 0.00037862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a market cap of $82.97 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Grid+ (GRID) traded up 392,800.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,021.76 or 0.10148701 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004112 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00129136 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032536 BTC.
About Augur
Augur is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
