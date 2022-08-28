Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the July 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.5 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance

Austevoll Seafood ASA stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered Austevoll Seafood ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

