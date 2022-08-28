Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $250.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.