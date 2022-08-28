Autonio (NIOX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $65,558.00

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $409,743.88 and $65,558.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00831819 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Autonio Coin Profile
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.
Buying and Selling Autonio
