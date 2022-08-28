Autonio (NIOX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $65,558.00

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $409,743.88 and $65,558.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00831819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.