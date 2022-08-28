AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Investec cut shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of AVEVA Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,775 ($33.53) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 3,625 ($43.80) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AVEVA Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,555.71.

AVEVA Group Stock Performance

AVEVF opened at $33.30 on Thursday. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

