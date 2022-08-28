Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA) Short Interest Down 21.6% in August

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHPA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,413,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,250,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,988,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,493,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. 8,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,751. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

About Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on pursuing businesses in the healthcare industry. Avista Public Acquisition Corp.

