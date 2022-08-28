Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 506.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 506.14 ($6.12).

AV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 553 ($6.68) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page bought 4,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.40 ($24,049.54). In related news, insider Andrea Blance purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 432 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £64,800 ($78,298.70). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 4,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £19,903.40 ($24,049.54). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,843 shares of company stock worth $9,008,378.

LON AV opened at GBX 420.50 ($5.08) on Tuesday. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,205.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 411.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 420.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

