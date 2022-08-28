AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Update

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,300 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the July 31st total of 406,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVRO shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVROBIO

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO Stock Down 5.2 %

AVRO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 63,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $42.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.56. AVROBIO has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $6.88.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

