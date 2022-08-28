AXEL Market Cap Tops $42.91 Million (AXEL)

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, AXEL has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. AXEL has a total market capitalization of $42.91 million and approximately $109,268.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00160192 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000275 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AXEL Profile

AXEL is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 770,933,111 coins and its circulating supply is 283,102,718 coins. AXEL’s official message board is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited. The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AXEL is axel.network. AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AXEL

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

