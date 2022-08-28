Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BTN opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 million, a P/E ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 1.26. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

About Ballantyne Strong

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.