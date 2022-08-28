Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 6,263 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,368,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,276,000 after acquiring an additional 190,595 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,460,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 76,181 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 4.1 %

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.04.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $390.28 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.15 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $398.17 and its 200 day moving average is $389.49. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

