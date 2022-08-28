Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 351.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,381 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $683,804,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $82,501,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 243.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 13.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,936,000 after purchasing an additional 196,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1,534.4% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 181,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after purchasing an additional 170,394 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.52. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

