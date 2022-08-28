Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 152.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,618 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Hasbro by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,571 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Hasbro by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hasbro by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 62,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Down 3.5 %

HAS stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.03. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.