Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $7.77 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of BSX opened at $40.52 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.