Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,836 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicom Group Stock Down 2.3 %

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Edward Jones cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

