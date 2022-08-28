Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 2,528 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PPG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.18.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

