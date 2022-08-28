Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 26,726 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 347.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $257.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $143.63 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

