Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 67,085 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 185.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,085 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in American International Group by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,449,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $53.00 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.