Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 36,028 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 36,028 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $223.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

