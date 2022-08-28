Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 38,780 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 38,780 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $437,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,790 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $123.36. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.81.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

