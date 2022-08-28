Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,831 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 78.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after buying an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,909 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $45,314,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,816,000 after purchasing an additional 627,911 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

Shares of SO opened at $78.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.