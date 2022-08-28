Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

BSAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 229.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 14,654 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 131.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 854.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 274,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Down 0.4 %

About Banco Santander-Chile

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $15.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.