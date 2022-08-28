Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 161.2% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bancroft Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BCV traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,482. Bancroft Fund has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

About Bancroft Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCV. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

