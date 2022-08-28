Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 161.2% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Bancroft Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BCV traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,482. Bancroft Fund has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $33.58.
Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancroft Fund
About Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bancroft Fund (BCV)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.