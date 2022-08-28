Bank of Montreal Can Sells 130,642 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 130,642 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.22% of Broadcom worth $579,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $30,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom stock traded down $29.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $520.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,427. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.29. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

