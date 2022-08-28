Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,502,118 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,123,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,502,118 shares during the period. Fortis makes up approximately 0.5% of Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 4.22% of Fortis worth $990,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.11. 490,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,618. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4149 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 79.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Edward Jones lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.88.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

