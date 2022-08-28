Bank of Montreal Can Sells 428,147 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,670,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 428,147 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.0% of Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,137,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.24.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.47. 808,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,344. The company has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $106.61 and a one year high of $137.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.35%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

