Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$84.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$84.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNS. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$84.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$87.36.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$74.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$71.21 and a 1 year high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.