Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$87.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$87.36.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$74.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$76.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$83.60. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$71.21 and a 12 month high of C$95.00. The firm has a market cap of C$89.18 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.