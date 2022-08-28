Barclays Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €155.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($121.43) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 2.1 %

SU stock opened at €124.70 ($127.24) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €123.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €132.87. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($77.90).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

