Barclays Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $202.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $218.00 to $202.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.26.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.06. The stock has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.98, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

