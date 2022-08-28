Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,200 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the July 31st total of 553,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 867.2 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average is $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $112.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

