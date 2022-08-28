Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,200 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the July 31st total of 553,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 867.2 days.
Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average is $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $112.80.
