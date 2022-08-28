Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the July 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.10 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of BCEKF opened at $0.52 on Friday. Bear Creek Mining has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

