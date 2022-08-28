Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,275 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $253.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $231.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

