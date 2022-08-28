Benchmark Raises Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $46.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of PINC opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. Premier has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Premier by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 299,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

