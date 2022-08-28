Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 390 ($4.71) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Beaufort Securities cut their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 390 ($4.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 288 ($3.48).

Shares of LON APF opened at GBX 158.40 ($1.91) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.80. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.67 ($2.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £408.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1,056.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

