Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Up 133.3% in August

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bespoke Extracts Stock Performance

BSPK stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 240,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,286. Bespoke Extracts has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Bespoke Extracts

Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms; and markets CBD extracts in capsule form, topicals, and gummies. It offers its products through its direct to consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com.

