Big Digital Shares (BDS) Price Down 8.5% This Week

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Big Digital Shares has a total market cap of $25,399.18 and approximately $18.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Big Digital Shares has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Big Digital Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001681 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00832530 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Big Digital Shares Profile
Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Big Digital Shares
