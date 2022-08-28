Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.50 million-$973.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.68 million. Bill.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.07 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.26.
Bill.com stock opened at $167.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.45. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 2.26.
In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,306 shares of company stock worth $12,823,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Bill.com by 1,278.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
