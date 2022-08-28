BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in August

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the July 31st total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.2 days.
BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLRDF traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. 445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $22.30.
BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Company Profile
