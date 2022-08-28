BillionHappiness (BHC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Million

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, BillionHappiness has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One BillionHappiness coin can now be bought for $35.51 or 0.00177649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BillionHappiness has a market cap of $1.78 million and $123,071.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001195 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000407 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 103.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BillionHappiness (CRYPTO:BHC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. BillionHappiness’ official website is billionhappiness.com. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BillionHappiness directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BillionHappiness should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BillionHappiness using one of the exchanges listed above.

