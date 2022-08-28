Binance USD Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion and $3.76 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00129344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00032668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00084391 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 19,142,664,180 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd.

Binance USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

