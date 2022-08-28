Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the July 31st total of 754,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,473 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $338.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TECH. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

