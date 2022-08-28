Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $465.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of TECH opened at $338.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $318.07 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.42.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.34%.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,096 shares of company stock worth $2,978,473. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,014,000 after acquiring an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after acquiring an additional 73,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Articles

