BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Lowered to $85.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.14.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

