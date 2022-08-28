BitBlocks Finance (BBKFI) Achieves Market Cap of $11,388.81

BitBlocks Finance (BBKFI) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. BitBlocks Finance has a total market cap of $11,388.81 and $3.00 worth of BitBlocks Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitBlocks Finance has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One BitBlocks Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00827614 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
BitBlocks Finance Profile
BitBlocks Finance’s total supply is 6,861,785 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,760 coins. BitBlocks Finance’s official Twitter account is @BBKFI.
BitBlocks Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BitBlocks Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBlocks Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.