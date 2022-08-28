Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $23.24 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $23.24 or 0.00116585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $407.04 million and approximately $12.00 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00310950 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00076396 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

