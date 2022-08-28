Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Capitalization Hits $139.41 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 48.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for about $11.43 or 0.00057057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $139.41 million and $67.77 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

