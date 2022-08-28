BitcoinPoS (BPS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $614.00

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 332.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 274.9% against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $614.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,976,812 coins and its circulating supply is 5,765,358 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

